Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

