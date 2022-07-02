Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 60,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.90.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $746,324.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,280 shares of company stock valued at $57,266,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.