Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 6.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.62. The company has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

