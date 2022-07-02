Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.20 by Warburg Research

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €6.20 ($6.60) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.71) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.09) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.79) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.66) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.83) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

ETR:AT1 opened at €3.01 ($3.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.30 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of €7.02 ($7.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

