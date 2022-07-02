Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

