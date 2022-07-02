Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.21. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 217,548 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

The company has a market cap of $105.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

