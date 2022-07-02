Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $430.10

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430.10 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 431.70 ($5.30), with a volume of 157629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480.20 ($5.89).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,700 ($20.86) to GBX 1,430 ($17.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,107.50 ($25.86).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 665.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 940.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98. The firm has a market cap of £498.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.