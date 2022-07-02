AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp grew its position in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

