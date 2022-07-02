Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

