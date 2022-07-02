Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($29.79) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($26.60) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($30.85) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Atos has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

