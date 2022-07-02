AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

NYSE:T opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

