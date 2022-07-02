AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

AOCIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of AOCIF opened at $19.09 on Monday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

