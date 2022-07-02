Avaii Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,063,808 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $636,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,445 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 38,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.3% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 24,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.65 and a 200-day moving average of $290.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

