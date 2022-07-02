Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

