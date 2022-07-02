AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.28.

NYSE:AVB opened at $196.25 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.73. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

