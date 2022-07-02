Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives $498.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $498.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVVIY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 520 ($6.38) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.52) to GBX 470 ($5.77) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

