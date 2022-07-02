Aviva’s (AV) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($7.61) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.38) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 520 ($6.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.62) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 525.71 ($6.45).
LON AV opened at GBX 401.60 ($4.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.44). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 424.19. The firm has a market cap of £11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
