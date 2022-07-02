Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Shares Down 28.6%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,698,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,144% from the average session volume of 75,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. The company has interest in exploration licenses, including the Alvalade project covering an area of approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

