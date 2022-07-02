Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

NYSE BLX opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $489.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

