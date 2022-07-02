Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.