Bank of America Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $124.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.93.

PAYX stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.75.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

