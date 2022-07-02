Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $121.56

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$121.56 and last traded at C$121.85, with a volume of 143897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$124.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.31.

The company has a market cap of C$80.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$132.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$140.60.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.4899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

