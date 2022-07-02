Bank of New Hampshire Acquires Shares of 1,278 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

