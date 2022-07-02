Bank of New Hampshire Acquires Shares of 128 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW opened at $508.25 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

