Bank of New Hampshire Acquires Shares of 463 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.21 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

