Bank of New Hampshire Buys New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.