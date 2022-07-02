Bank of New Hampshire Buys New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $659.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $784.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,002.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

