Bank of New Hampshire Buys Shares of 49 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,306.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,336.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,474.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.