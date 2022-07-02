Bank of New Hampshire Invests $115,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of New Hampshire owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 1,053.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDU opened at $23.05 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

