Bank of New Hampshire Invests $137,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after purchasing an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $164.44 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.09 and a 200-day moving average of $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

