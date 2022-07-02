Bank of New Hampshire Invests $142,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.98 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.