Bank of New Hampshire Invests $74,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.73.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.63 and its 200 day moving average is $336.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

