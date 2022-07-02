Bank of New Hampshire Invests $89,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in PayPal by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas boosted its stake in PayPal by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

