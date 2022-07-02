Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $129,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79.

