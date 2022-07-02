Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $142,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY opened at $221.00 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

