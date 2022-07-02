Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $147,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.