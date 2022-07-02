Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $88,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

