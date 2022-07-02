Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $95,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,421,000 after purchasing an additional 462,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TD opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.
TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.