Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of MO opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

