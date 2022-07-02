Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,324,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $53.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $51.73 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.