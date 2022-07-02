Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

NYSE:NUE opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

