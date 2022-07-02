Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $52.53.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

