Bank of New Hampshire Purchases New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $181.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

