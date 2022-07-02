Bank of New Hampshire Purchases Shares of 2,211 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE IR opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

