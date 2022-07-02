Bank of New Hampshire Purchases Shares of 478 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 26,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $2,624,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $178.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.57.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

