Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,339 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 129,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $84.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.