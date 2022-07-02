Bank of New Hampshire Takes $128,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.