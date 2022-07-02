Bank of New Hampshire Takes $76,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.83.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.11.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.