Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

