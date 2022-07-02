Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

ESGD stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

